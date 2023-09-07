Undernourished, dirty and marked by the scars of a life too short to have already caused indelible traces of a past of hardship and degradation. Pietro e Paolo, as the 4- and 6-year-old children, the protagonists of this absurd story of abandonment and suffering, were called (fictitious names, ed.) by the Umberto I polyclinic.

They were taken by the police to our emergency room at the Umberto I hospital in Rome on 10 May at 4.47pm. Alone, undernourished, with bruises and scars. This was communicated by the hospital itself which tells their story on social media. The children wandered alone in an area outside the ring road. Their first words were a cry for help: “We don’t want to go back to mum, we are hungry, we want ice cream”.

The hospital staff, coordinated by Dr. Laura De Vito, doctor of the Health Department, treated the children in Dr. Papov’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where they remained until May 17, to then be transferred to pediatric gastroenterology followed by Dr. Marina Aloi. They had serious food problems. Due to the residues present in the stomach it is believed that they had eaten earth. The children were followed up under both neurological and nutritional aspects, with Doctor Isabella Preziosa, and dietetics, with Doctor Romina Alberti. Five dedicated nurses, coordinated by Dr Carmine Rullo, took turns to take care of the children 24 hours a day.

“Little Pietro – says the hospital – despite being 4 years old, on arrival in the emergency room he was not even able to walk. Over time and with the help of physiotherapists he learned to do it, to ride a scooter and also to dance. Their path of rebirth was illuminated by the generosity of the volunteers of the ARVAS association, by the many gifts they received and by the enormous affection of all the health professionals who took care of them”. Today, Pietro and Paolo live peacefully in the family home and are adoptable.

Meanwhile, they explain from the Polyclinic, the investigations have confirmed the serious state of abandonment of the little ones and the total irresponsibility of the parents, from whom parental authority has been revoked. On July 6, the children left the hospital for good. The eldest immediately went to the new home, while little Pietro underwent a delicate operation in Pediatric Neurosurgery to reduce blood collections, caused by the beatings suffered over the years, which put pressure on his brain and compromised his vision and other functions.