The first national meeting of the Open Science working group of the Council of Presidents of Public Research Bodies (CoPER) will be held in Rome on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 December at the National Research Council (CNR). The event, designed with the aim of taking stock of the work carried out and the creation of external links to CoPER to establish and strengthen synergies in the world of open science, sees the presence of the National Institute of Geophysics within the organizing committee and Volcanology (INGV). The Open Science working group was born in December 2021 to promote coordination on the issue of open science between research institutions and between research institutions and universities represented by the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI). The conference includes a working session on the afternoon of Tuesday 6 and a public session on the morning of Wednesday 7 December. Participation is free with registration mandatory. It is possible to follow remotely through GARR’s BBB open source application. Instructions will be sent to users sign in.