There are not only videos of the rapes in Rome, but also the chats, the day after the violence, between Ubaldo Manuali and his victims: “How much did you make me drink yesterday?”, “Did we make love?” Yes, you wanted it. You said it had been a long time since you did it”, “Maybe…I think I fell asleep while we were doing it”. Everything confirms the scams and the total lack of clarity of the women seduced and raped by the 59-year-old garbage collector from Riano, in prison on charges of multiple sexual violence and illicit diffusion of images with sexual content.

In the Corriere della Sera the whole castle of lies emerges in the chats between Ubaldo Manuali and one of his victims. “How much did you make me drink yesterday?” , is one of the passages of the conversation that takes place the day after the night spent by Manuali with a victim. The next day the 47 year old woman asks him about the evening, of which she evidently has no memory. “Maybe you exaggerated a little.” “You should have stopped me”, “But you were so happy… you were excited”. “Eh… women can’t handle alcohol… Did we make love?”, “Yes, you wanted it. You said it had been a long time since you did it…”, “Maybe… I don’t remember anything.” The first element highlighted by the investigations of the Flaminio Nuovo police station and then by the Viterbo Flying Squad is precisely the fog that envelops the woman’s memories, as well as those of the other two. “But were we really together? It seems incredible to me that she fell asleep,” another asks him, perplexed, but without giving rise to suspicion. “But do you think that if I wanted to do something shady then I would stop and sleep here?,” he replies.

The three rapes reported to Manuali have one thing in common: on all three dates he offers the victims drinks (a spritz to the woman he receives at home, red wine and prosecco to the two he goes to visit) and their lucidity he collapses suddenly after the first glass. The other element highlighted by the Viterbo investigating judge is that it is not the quantity of alcohol that stuns the three but the drops of tranquilizer (lormetazepam) that Manuali pours into their glasses which contributes to the creation of false memories of the evening. Hence the sexual relations consummated while the women are asleep, if not completely helpless, filmed in every detail and sent to a couple of friends.