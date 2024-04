And of Gabriella Battistella, the woman missing in San Giovanni since March 23rd, the body found in the Tiber this morning by the police. 'Who saw it?' was also covered by the case.

The body was found in the waters of the river near Ponte Sublicio, on the Lungotevere Testaccio. The Carabinieri of the Rome Aventino station and the Compagnia di Roma Centro intervened on site. Investigations underway.