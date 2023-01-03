The young Polish homeless wanted for the stabbing of an Israeli tourist at Rome’s Termini station on 31 December was arrested in Milan, near the central station. The man was wearing the same clothes as on the night of the attack. A carabiniere, deputy sergeant not on duty, who had the photo, recognized him as he wandered around the tracks and stopped him. Other colleagues intervened together with Polfer agents. The man did not have the weapon used to stab the girl with him. Further investigations are underway at the Montebello barracks, headquarters of the Carabinieri radio mobile unit in Milan where he was transported.

Thanks to the images from another security camera at Rome’s Termini Station, different from the one that immortalized the brutal images of the attack, it had already been possible to identify the assailant of the Israeli tourist stabbed on the evening of December 31st.

It is a man originally from Poland, a homeless person. His name is Aleksander Mateusz Chomiak, wanted for theft from Grudziądz, a city in Kuyavia-Pomerania. He had been stopped for a check by the police and then released on December 27 (here the profile).

A gesture of a madman, of one of the many drifters who gravitate around the Termini station in Rome. This seems to be the “motive” behind the stabbing.

What happened on December 31st

Three cold blows delivered, as in the grip of a fit, by a man dressed in dark, with a hat with a visor lowered over his face. An action that took place a short distance from a ticket machine where the girl, Abigail Dresner residing in Tel Aviv, was buying a coupon for the train that takes her to Fiumicino airport where she was supposed to go yesterday to board the flight that would bring back to Israel.

The attack took place in about twenty seconds. The man approached the victim walking slowly, almost staggering. With his right hand he reached for the weapon in a blue bag that he was carrying, the kind used for waste. Suddenly the man snaps in the direction of the girl: a quick, unpredictable action, the girl is hit behind her, in sequence.

The victim is thrown to the ground, then gets up and seems to attempt a reaction by trying to hit the assailant. After the raid, the man puts the knife back in his bag and runs away. The girl staggers and falls to the ground. The people present in the station immediately notify the emergency services.