Every day, citizens and tourists are at risk from thugs of all kinds who have been infesting the city with impunity for years

Termini Station, Saturday 31 December, night effect. The Roman Kasbah is particularly animated by thugs who are preparing to “celebrate” New Year’s Eve by doing damage around.

A 24-year-old Israeli girl approaches the ticket machines to buy a ticket for the next day to go to Fiumicino airport where he has a flight to Tel Aviv. You are in Rome for a holiday with friends.

It is 21.45 when he approaches her a man dressed all in black who suddenly slashes her three times with a knife he kept in a plastic bag. She is wounded in the side and chest. She will be hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The heavy jacket fortunately cushioned the blows, but the wounds are serious, the attacker flees.

It is hypothesized an attempted robbery gone wrong or a previous dispute. The fact is that the holiday turns into a nightmare for her. A surveillance camera records everything providing disturbing documentation that terrifies the citizens.

Let’s rewind the tape.

L’December 11, 2022 there was the Fidene massacre with four people killed in a bar during an apartment building meeting, in a premeditated crime after the killer stole the weapon at a shooting range.

It affects the ease of execution and the null checks on the shooting pistol which is not requested to be returned.

The November 17, 2022, still in Rome, three prostitutes, one Colombian and two Chinese, are killed in the Prati district. The Primavalle killer was linked to the circles of the Roman underworld. The crime is particularly heinous and arouses great impression in public opinion. It’s like being in a horror movie.

On 25 July, also 2022, the disabled Roma Hasib Omerovic “flies” from the window of his home in Primavalle after several policemen enter for a check, after a report of alleged harassment on Facebook.

A policeman ends up under house arrest on a serious charge of torture. The others are under investigation. The managers of the police station are immediately moved to another office and Minister Piantedosi tries as best he can to parry the blow to his image.

This morning Latest Generation activists daub the seat of the Senate of the Republic with paint. For months they have been blocking the Grande Raccordo Anulare and Roman traffic without anyone doing anything to them.

Unfortunately what is reported is only the classic tip of the iceberg that emerges for its particular relevance or impact. Every day, in fact, citizens and tourists are at risk from thugs of all kinds who have been infesting the city with impunity for years. These are the homeless, local criminals, drug addicts and the like who make it very difficult to live in the capital of Italy.

For example, in Spinaceto, in the southern quadrant of the city, there is a fool who has been approaching ATM withdrawals for years, insistently asking for money; if you try to escape it becomes aggressive and threatens. He was reported to the local police station but nothing has changed. The perception we have is that the city is out of control.

Returning to the case of the Israeli tourist the prefect of Rome Bruno Frattasiformer Chief of Staff of Luciana Lamorgese, repeats that Rome is a safe city but the facts deny it. Regarding Saturday night’s events, he told Corriere della Sera:

“We come from a particularly complicated weekend in terms of public orderwe first addressed the demonstration of anarchists in the centerpreventing the situation from escalating and then also the Concert with 40,000 people. Everything went well, thanks to the commitment of the Police Headquarters and the Carabinieri in managing the two scenarios. Now we will also face the previous days Pope Ratzinger’s funeral in St. Peter’s with the participation of thousands of people but also what happened in Termini, trying to expand the reception of welfare services with the Municipality. In one of the last provincial committees for public order and safety, we have drawn up guidelines to improve the situation in the station area”.

The new quaestor Carmine Belfiorehas just taken office on 5 December and therefore it would be ungenerous to involve him but the situation is truly very difficult.

Now the spotlight is also on the government. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is Roman, the Brothers of Italy and the center-right have always been in favor of an intransigent line on public order. The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi was also the prefect of Rome and his closeness to Matteo Salvini is known, of which he was also the head of the cabinet, also in the Interior. Now the ball passes to politics, hoping not to have to witness other events like the one on Saturday night.

