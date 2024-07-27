Unesco: The Appian Way Enters the World Heritage List

The World Heritage Committee, meeting in New Delhi at its 46th session, has approved the registration of the “Via Appia. Regina Viarum” in the List of World Heritage thus becoming the 60th Italian site recognized by UNESCO. This was announced by the Ministry of Culture, which in a press release recalls that “this is the first candidacy promoted directly by the Ministry of Culture, which coordinated all phases of the process and prepared all the necessary documentation for the request for inscription on the World Heritage List”.

The result, the note continues, “is the fruit of teamwork that saw the involvement of multiple institutions: 4 Regions (Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Puglia), 13 Metropolitan Cities and Provinces, 74 Municipalities, 14 Parks, 25 Universities, numerous representatives of the territorial communities, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Pontifical Commission of Sacred Archaeology of the Holy See.