Giunta Gualtieri, the one-year turning point of the government counts as an exam. But the judgment on the work of the mayor and the council should start from an assumption: Rome has changed in recent months. The answer is easy: little or nothing compared to the electoral program and the expectations of the Romans on crucial issues such as waste, transport and services in general.

Roberto Gualtieri: 5.5

Last year’s promise to clean up Rome weighs heavily, now an open-air zoo with wild boars and seagulls competing for waste. On the planning front, much has been done but there is the perception that the mayor experiences little day-to-day problems and has closed himself up in the planning of the Jubilee and Expo which will certainly give results but in the years to come.

Silvia Scozzese – Deputy Mayor and Budget: 7

Her job is to be the commissioner most disliked by her colleagues, because when they ask for money she turns into Lady No. And someone often adds without even giving an explanation. She is the guardian of the Capitol safe; she has been heard little and seen little (perhaps because she works so much) and her main nightmare in recent months has been to repair the budget chasm generated by the Imu. Her added value was her silent work with the mayor and with other institutional levels to find money, money and then money. Rating 7.5.

Sabrina Alfonsi – Agriculture, Environment and Waste: 5

Great political and administrative experience but Rome is not the historic center. It must be for this reason that Monca has placed giant bins in Tor Bella in defiance of decorum. He shows courage in some choices but the choice of Santa Palomba for the waste-to-energy plant weighs on his vote. In Copenhagen they ski on it and it never occurred to her to put it in Villa Pamphili. Someone tell her that in Rome, precisely in Malagrotta, there is a gasifier that would be enough for the whole city and beyond.

Andrea Catarci – Personal, Decentralization and 15 minutes: 7

Almost invisible and always at work, so much so that it is said that he “receives clientes” even when he goes to the stadium for his Roma. By dint of open days he managed to make a breakthrough in the renewal of identity cards. On the personal level, he is restoring order, as well as in decentralization. The city of 15 minutes seems like science fiction, but he is laying the foundations for a better livability, with the condemnation that he will bequeath it to whoever comes next.

Barbara Funari – Social Policies and Health: 5

As with his political mentor Paolo Ciani, at the helm of a party that does not exist but is always elected, he is on all tables without ever dominating one. It is true that social matters in times of crisis are almost as hard as waste, but we still don’t see a plan for social policy to deal with the wave of poverty that has not yet arrived.

Miguel Gotor – Culture: 4.5

The day it will be in reality, they will find a smile on the Capitoline Hill. Those who expected a Renato Nicolini 3.0 were disappointed. His social networks are the hymn to the participation of things that others organize, but for a strategic program it is good to sit down and be comfortable. His gaze does not go beyond the Aurelian Walls or a little more. And Capodarte is certainly not enough to change the scenario.

Monica Lucarelli- Safety, Productive Activities and Equal Opportunities: 4.5

For those who came from the private sector and from the fight against bureaucracy and statism, they must have swallowed bitter pills. Compared to the promise “my job is to change” in the sectors of competence we have seen very, very little: from the Befana in Piazza Navona to the dehors it was a succession of announcements and backtracking. Not to mention Equal Opportunities firmly in the hands of a mysterious employee of the Municipality who has become a shadow councilor. On the other hand, she has the record of ribbon cutting.

Alessandro Onorato – Major Events, Sport Tourism and Fashion: 6.5

Brilliant, fun. A little agitated and confused to organize everything and more but the sore point is that sport in Rome is not just Formello and Trigoria. There is a world of structures that deserves more attention. Apart from the stumbling block with Vasco Rossi, the showcase of vanity, it is truly the fashion commissioner who is in fashion.

Eugenio Patanè – Mobility: 5.5

As with waste, transport is the city’s black hole. He speaks little and works a lot but will cash in when it’s the last day of the council. It is the curse of those who take care of Atac and save it by making false papers with public money. The real boulder is his regional experience, when as president of the commission he allowed Zingaretti and the commissioner to devastate Rome-Lido and Rome-Viterbo. His life hangs on the trams that he reinvigorated with the Pnrr.

Claudia Pratelli – School, Training and work: 5

More than a councilor, she looks like a trade unionist disguised as a politician, obsessed with statism for canteens, the disabled and more. If you had looked better at the municipal machine, you would have initially focused on private individuals and then better reconstructed the municipal machine. She seems more attentive to the rights of those who work than to the rights of children. She is said to be a hard worker like she was when she was in the union.

Ornella Segnalini – Public Works and Infrastructures: 6.5

A pure technique that brought home a result that everyone atgendevabo. Let me be clear, there will always be potholes in Rome but the situation has improved but the world is paved with new resolutions including the idea of ​​cleaning drains. Like all serious technicians, she lacks the dream, the vision of the future. Great worker. Score: 6.5

Maurizio Veloccia – Urban planning: 5.5

It’s as if he were sitting on an atomic bomb: He moved the Amnesty Office, toponyms but even here there is a lack of a city government system, through the most effective tool and that is urban planning. The Roma stadium is not enough to have redesigned the city which is his real task.

Andrea Tobia Zevi – Heritage and Housing Policies: 5.5

The new structure of the Patrimony managed to make Marino’s resolution 140 forget which had generated chaos among the associations. On the home emergency and the work is stopped at year zero. And if he’s not careful, he risks setting off a social bomb. You have 220 million available for the housing plan, but when will you start spending it?

