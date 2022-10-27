The political science faculty of La Sapienza in Rome has just been occupied. After a very attended assembly, the students decided to occupy the faculty to protest about the clashes with the police last 25 October.

“The violent charges on the students pushed the university students gathered in the assembly to occupy Political Sciences”, communicates the student movement Cambiare of the La Sapienza university.

“Our requests are clear: we want the immediate resignation of the rector Polimeni and the guarantee that the police will never again enter the university – they add – Simple requests, aimed at re-establishing minimum levels of democracy and liveability in the university. , noting that the highest internal institutions of Sapienza have not been able to guarantee the safety of students “.

In the video posted on Twitter by the journalist Giansandro Merli the students entering the institute.

Students of the #Wisdom occupy the faculty of political science pic.twitter.com/zrqocfo0ER – Giansandro Merli (@GiansandroMerli) October 27, 2022

“The police made sure that an authorized demonstration, the one that was taking place within the Sapienza, took place freely”: the new Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi had tried to extinguish the controversy over the clashes that took place in Rome between demonstrators and forces of the order while a conference was underway at the university in the presence of former Forza Italia spokesman Daniele Capezzone and the deputy of the Brothers of Italy and president of National Youth Fabio Roscani.

Still on what happened last October 25 in the courtyard of the Faculty of Political Sciences, Sociology, Communication, the Council of the Department of Political Sciences issued a note: “In reiterating that the University is the place of confrontation, pluralism and freedom of expression and which will continue to guarantee the right of all to express their ideas, condemns the use of force for the resolution of conflicts involving students.

He reiterates that the use of the public force within the University must be reserved for exceptional situations and requires the utmost responsibility in the management of public order within the University. He hopes for the future that forms of mediation and conciliation will be found, which enhance the tool of dialogue as a form of conflict resolution ”.