The owner of the Osteria degli Artisti was found dead in the car, shot dead around 8pm in Rome. Shortly before, a 42-year-old man had turned himself in to the police saying he had committed a murder in via Germano Sommelier. The police and the mobile team arrived on the spot and found the owner of the tavern, a 40-year-old Roman, in a car. Forensics are also on site. A pistol was found in the car but it is not clear whether it was the murder weapon.