A terrible accident, perhaps the result of a stupid game launched online, took place yesterday in Rome, in the Casalpalocco area. The dynamics of the collision between a Smart Forfour and a Lamborghini in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life is not yet clear, while the mother and sister of 4 are in serious condition.

The incident took place at 3.45 pm in via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara, between the area of ​​Acilia and Casal Palocco. The impact occurred on a stretch of road where there had been other fatal accidents. The Smart was hit right on the right side where the child was sitting. The driver, identified on the spot and subjected to an alcohol and drug test, could end up under investigation for homicide and aggravated injuries. According to the first reconstruction, the influencers of the YouTube channel Theborderline were on the Lamborghini. Which has 600 thousand followers and looks like this: “We are not rich but we like to spend to entertain you. Everything we do is based on you. The more support you give us, the more expensive and fun content we will bring, between challenges and jokes of all kinds, we will try to make you laugh at all times”.

A 15-second video that appeared online shows one of the tenants of the vehicle saying: “Second day in Lamborghini, so far so good”.

According to an initial reconstruction, the people aboard the SUV may have been distracted by the cell phones or video cameras used to shoot another video. According to what emerged from the investigations, the police seized the mobile phones of the young people on board the Lamborghini, to verify who was shooting the video at that moment – already acquired by the investigators.

The child’s conditions immediately appeared desperate: the little one was already in cardiac arrest when help arrived. The doctors then practiced cardiac massage and after resuscitating him they transported him to the Grassi hospital in Ostia. A desperate race which, however, was in vain: the doctors in the emergency room were unable to do anything but ascertain his death. In the evening the father went to the hospital to recognize the body.

The mother, 29, and her three-year-old daughter were also injured in the accident. The two were transported in red code to the Sant’Eugenio hospital. The conditions are serious but the danger of death seems to have been averted.