The intervention of the bomb squad of the State Police, following the report of a suspicious package abandoned near the Galleria Sordi, gave a negative result.

The alarm was triggered by an abandoned envelope in via dei Sabini, a street adjacent to the building where the multipurpose room of the Prime Minister is located. The press conference with Deputy Prime Minister Tajani, the Undersecretary from Mantua and Ministers Fitto and Giorgetti was scheduled for 7pm.

However, Tajani and Fitto walked the stretch of road that separates Palazzo Chigi, where the Council of Ministers was held, from the multipurpose hall.