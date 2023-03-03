there would be thehypothesis of a hacker attack, according to sources on the Campidoglio, behind the blocking of the site of the municipality of Rome which has recently been made available for consultation. Since this morning the technicians have been at work trying to restore the service which, however, has worked intermittently throughout the day, a suspicious anomaly which has motivated the request for checks by the postal police who are examining the hypothesis of a pirated intrusion .