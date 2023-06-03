A man died after having ingested a wrapper containing cocaine. It happened yesterday in an apartment in via Carlo Arturo Jemolo, in the San Basilio district, in Rome where the police intervened to report a man taken ill.
According to what was reconstructed the victim, a sixty-nine year old who suffered from dementiawould have ingested the substance that a friend of the son’s, now reported for drug possession, had brought into the house.
