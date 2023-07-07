Rome dirty and overwhelmed by bulletins to pay: the CGIL attacks the AMA

In these days the Ama bulletins, the municipal waste management company of the Municipality of Rome, are about to expire.



Since the Five Stars -with the administration of Virginia Raggi– they mysteriously removed direct debit, now every six months there is a lottery for sending payment slips which, when they arrive by post, are also expired with relative penalties. A few days ago angry users attacked the office Loves in charge and it took the police to calm spirits.

After all pay more than anyone in Italy and perhaps in Europe for a non-existent service or almost gives – so to speak – a little annoyance to the citizens. Films have often been seen in which the differentiated waste is shuffled on the trucks and citizens at this point regret the wonderful bins in which everything was thrown together in Malagrotta. With the’introduction of differentiated waste collection instead everything got worse because Ama leaves the garbage for days and days, attracting birds, rats and recently even snakes, in a sort of public zoo. In fact, Rome has always been hostage to garbage, just remember that Virginia Raggi made the front page of the New York Times.

But let’s get to the recent one controversy. A few days ago gods citizens complain because they wanted to give waste to an ecological island and they checked the times on the site, which are obviously wrong. They went to two centers and found both closed. They then wrote to Corriere della Serato the very useful column by Paolo Conti who published it.

