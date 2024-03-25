Rome, student suspended: stepfather attacks principal: beaten to death





A Note on the register and then the Suspension. The disciplinary measure against a pupil of the “San Gabriele” school Romeguilty of having used a vulgar language in the courtroom, angered the boy's stepfather. Him first insultsthen one unprecedented violence, under the astonished eyes of adults and children. The man did not digest the boy's suspension, therefore – we read in Il Messaggero – he went to look for the principalRaimondo Pietroletti, and he has it beaten in front of everyoneincluding the eight-year-old son he had brought with him.

The attacker, who is the boyfriend of the boy's mother, – continues Il Messaggero – showed up at school after learning of the suspension looking for the principal, who was busy in a meeting at the time. He did a real raid on the office asking for the measure to be cancelled, the manager invited him to to calm down but in vain because the man's fury was unleashed against Pietroletti, causing him to end up in hospital. Some teachers from the school intervened and called for help and the police.