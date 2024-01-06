Rome, the incredible attack on a healthcare worker at the well-known Roma camp in via Candoni

An incredible new episode occurred the day before yesterday in a Roma camp in Rome, the one in via Candoni, alla Magliana. It all began at 7pm on January 4th. At 7pm a call came from a camp resident. It seems that a young man attempted the suicide. But evidently the rules don't apply in this community and someone must not have liked this because he barred and stoned the emergency vehicle, injuring a healthcare worker he himself ended up in the ophthalmic hospital for his injuries.

We therefore had to wait until late at night for calm to return after a second vehicle, this time escorted by officers from the San Paolo police station, rescued the boy. The president of the Lazio Region declared: “On behalf of the regional administration I express firm condemnation for the aggression suffered by the crew of the 118to whom goes all our solidarity and profound gratitude for his daily commitment towards those who suffer.

Yesterday's was yet another episode of violence against healthcare workerswho, now, without interruption, remain victims of violent episodes”. Even the trade union wanted to reiterate his firm condemnation: “The crew of an ambulance that intervened for an emergency in via Candoni was cowardly attacked. In expressing the feeling of closeness and solidarity with the colleagues who were victims of the vile episode, we hope that full light will be shed on the events that have occurred, that those responsible are identified and brought to justice and that the strategic corporate direction Ares 118 constitute a civil party in order to concretely protect and defend its workers. We are not cannon fodder.”

The problem in this field, however, is structural and it was not an isolated episode, on the contrary. The Roma camp it is sadly famous for a long series of violence. In fact, the area around the nomad camp is “famous” – so to speak – for the stone-throwing and the “shooting” (for now only with compressed air) which the buses are subjected to of Atac who return to the nearby depot (which was also set on fire) but this time the mark was overstepped because not only was there stone-throwing and the ambulance being barred but these events even took place inside the Roma camp.

Matteo Salvini he visited this camp several times, in 2016 and 2020. At the time Salvini said after the arson of the nearby bus depot: “Dramatic and unsustainable situation, I am now writing to the mayor and the prefect immediately because there is no we are only talking about damages amounting to millions of euros due to the buses being set on fire but we are talking about workers being stoned and shot… Given that the camp is 'tolerated' by the municipality we are asking on behalf of the workers for a census on school attendance with the aim of arrive peacefully and democratically mackerel. It is not the first and the last Roma camp that I visit hoping to close them all with the padlock one by one”

