The French pass with a goal from Begraoui in the final and leave many doubts for the Giallorossi, who are in difficulty especially on the left wing

Andrew Pugliese

Roma’s first slip-up in this pre-season, with Toulouse winning 2-1 just in extremis, in the 45th minute of the second half, with a goal from Begraoui. For the Giallorossi many doubts and a step backwards compared to what was seen in Portugal. Dybala scored again (later forced to leave as a precaution), the left wing of the Giallorossi in difficulty, where Toulouse has often created danger for the Giallorossi. Last friendly test next Saturday for Mourinho, with Roma on stage in Albania, in Tirana, against Partizani. Then it will be immediately championship.

BOTTLE AND ANSWER — Roma confirm the 3-5-2 chosen from the beginning of this season, with Ibanez and Matic remaining at home (the former about to move to Arabia, the latter for physical reasons, despite the tight court from Rennes). Mourinho this time moves Llorente to the right and inserts Ndicka from the start, on the left. In the center the direction is by Cristante, the midfielders are two who bite like Bove and Aouar and in front Dybala assists Belotti. Except that Toulouse is aggressive, often across the board, and so the bottom-up approach Mourinho is working on in this first part of the season is struggling to bear fruit. Thus the French pass first after only 5′ of play, with Dallinga who anticipates Rui Patricio and deposits on the net. Then the Toulouse striker also risks doubling, while in the 26th minute Dybala equalizes from a free-kick (first acute from a standstill for the Argentine in yellow and red). Then it was Kristensen who made himself dangerous (ok Restes), while Aboukhlal's shot was controlled without many worries by Rui Patricio. Shortly before, in the 36th minute, Dybala was instead forced to leave the field (in his place Pellegrini, deployed as a second striker) due to a groin discomfort, but the Argentine's face at the time of the substitution seemed to reassure a little all about the extent of muscle boredom.

THE RECOVERY — In the second half, Roma immediately sent in Svilar, Mancini, Spinazzola and El Shaarawy, bringing Pellegrini back to the median. However, the ball lap is slow and predictable and the Giallorossi are never able to find verticality. Even Toulouse doesn't excel from a maneuvering point of view, but at least the French manage to create a couple of risks in the opposing area. Llorente goes intermittently and seems much less reliable than other times, Spinazzola tries to open the gas but the chance to win falls on Pellegrini's right foot, whose close volley (at Mancini's invitation, in the 32nd minute) is rejected by 'instinct from Restes. Then another golden ball landed on Solbakken's foot, following the development of a set piece, but the Norwegian hit the ball very badly and wasted everything. And then the mockery arrives right in the 45th minute, with Begraoui who anticipates Mancini in the area and signs the 2-1 from the edge of the small penalty area. There isn't even time left to react, for Roma the first knockout of the season arrives.