Maxi trial for the Roma stadium in Tor di Valle, Virginia Raggi explains why the Movement was forced to go ahead: “The fear of compensation claims was decisive in the change of position among the M5S advisers on the Roma stadium. In fact, two fronts had been created in the movement”.

The former mayor explains: “Beppe Grillo himself called me to understand why we were unable to stop the project and I explained to him that there had been internal problems with the majority and the M5S”.

At the trial, the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi was heard as a witness in the debate which sees around twenty people accused including the entrepreneur Luca Parnasi, Giulio Centemero, deputy of the League, Francesco Bonifazi, former treasurer of the Democratic Party, now a member of Italia Viva, and the former president of the Capitoline assembly Marcello De Vito. Raggi testified in the Rebibbia bunker room as an assisted witness as he has been under investigation for about a year for perjury.

“We were all against the stadium, but then we changed our minds for fear of compensation”

The former mayor recalled what happened in the Capitol about seven years ago. “Initially everyone in the M5S was against the Stadium, but fears of compensation requests led to a gradual change of position. De Vito, like me, was against it but we took note that the majority was crumbling and that there weren’t the numbers in the classroom to cancel the resolution of the former mayor Marino – continued the former mayor – I was trying to protect the initial position of the M5S and therefore we thought of cutting the volumes of the initial project, it seemed to me a forced path, reducing the impact. So we came up with the idea of ​​’a stadium done right’. I considered it a choice of the least worst. Certainly, however, as mayor, I could not ignore the position of the Capitoline lawyers who envisaged the risk of requests for compensation from As Roma “.

