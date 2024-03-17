Rome, stabs his wife to death in front of her 5-year-old daughter at the end of an argument: the 36-year-old husband arrested

A man killed his wife, Li Xuemei, with a stab in the abdomen during an argument at home in Rome. The victim, a 37-year-old Chinese citizen, was found lifeless in the apartment. Her 5-year-old daughter was also in her house. The man, a 36-year-old compatriot, who had left the house, was found and arrested shortly afterwards by the police in via dei Consoli.

The alarm was raised around 11.30pm on Saturday 16 March in via Livilla, Quadraro, by a neighbor who heard the victim's screams. The woman was found lifeless on the bed. Her help was useless for her.