There 28-year-old pregnant girl hit by a Rottweiler dog that fell from the third floor of a building in Via Frattina in Rome “and was hospitalized in intensive care” at Umberto I where she arrived at the emergency room yesterday, “in stationary conditions but continues to be under observation”. Adnkronos Salute learned this from hospital sources.

It all happens shortly after 12 in the central street of the capital. The large dog falls from the apartment and hits a young woman in the second month of pregnancy. The animal, dying on the cobblestones, dies after some time while the woman is transported to the Umberto I hospital. She is diagnosed with a fracture of an ear: fortunately she did not suffer any further damage while she is subjected to very close monitoring. Fetal checks also detect a regular heartbeat.