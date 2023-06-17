A young Ukrainian woman, who has been in Italy for a few months, was attacked on 24 May in Rome in the street by her ex-partner, a 39-year-old compatriot, with whom she had recently broken off the relationship due to repeated ill-treatment that she had suffered since they started living together. The man doused her with petrol and attempted to set her on fire in the street.

Fortunately, the attacker was identified and arrested by the State Police, after the investigation coordinated by the Rome prosecutor’s office, on charges of attempted murder. The 39-year-old, who did not accept the end of their story, had premeditated the attack to try to set the woman on fire. Lurking behind a hedge, when he saw her pass he threw flammable liquid, presumably petrol, on her, trying to set her on fire with matches.

A passerby providentially intervened to rescue the woman, while the attacker fled on foot. The attacker was traced to Salerno where he had found refuge.