Mourinho he does not fully enjoy last night’s victory. In addition to the criticisms of the game, there is also the injury problem. Smalling is at risk for Bergamo and the news on Spinazzola they are not comforting: “It’s difficult when we don’t have all the players available. I don’t know if we’ll even have Spinazzola in January, I don’t know either ”. Number 37 is missing from the game changes since July 2nd. The Achilles tendon injury is causing more problems than expected. Initially the return to the field was set for the trip to Bulgaria. Professor Lempainen, who operated on him, however, dampened the enthusiasm: “He will be back in 2022”. Now there Rome is likely to do without Spinazzola also for the month of January. The return of the blue winger is of fundamental importance, also for this reason the doctors want to be sure about his condition. Roberto too Mancini awaits him for the delicate play offs in March: “If he returns to the field in January he will have a couple of months to find the right condition”. On social media he has always posted smiling photos while he was training to recover. From 6 November he started training with the ball again. He does not lack willpower: “After the injury I became a lion”. Vina And Calafiori they do not give physical safety. There are many games missed by the full-backs, for some matches Mourinho has experienced El Shaarawy at full range. TO Bologna the Italian-Egyptian also suffered a lucky muscle and will return in 2022. The Special One and the fans are looking forward to the return of Spinazzola.