The Giallorossi full-back has been stopped for 272 days and awaits the final ok: the April plan would include 2-3 weeks in the group and then the first call-up

Failure to qualify for the World Cup was a strong disappointment for him too because he hoped first to return, and help out for the playoffs, then to play the World Cup in Qatar. Instead, now, Leonardo Spinazzola’s thoughts are all for Roma: 272 days after the Achilles tendon injury, the left-back is only waiting for the final OK to return to training in a group and, perhaps, be able to play a few minutes earlier. of the end of the season.

TOWARDS FINLAND – The long-awaited – and longed-for – green light should arrive in the next few hours as Spinazzola, accompanied by the Roma doctor, will fly to Finland, in Turku, by Professor Lempainen, who operated on him, for the final check. Spinazzola, by the end of the week, will therefore have clear the work plan for the month of April which, broadly speaking, provides for two or three weeks of work with his teammates and then the first call. Perhaps he will play for the Primavera, but it has not yet been decided. In any case, after stopping a few weeks ago for a few days, Spinazzola respected the schedule to the letter: he hoped, yes, to return earlier and anticipate the times, but in January he understood that he had to go step by step. It is no coincidence that his last football post on Instagram dates back to January 25th. See also Concern in Atlas: Alison González suffers a severe injury and Samayoa leaves

DIFFICULT MONTHS – – Spinazzola is often seen at the stadium, almost always accompanied by his wife Miriam and his eldest son Mattia, smiles and is available, but after the overdose of smiles and declarations of the first months he now works in silence and is focused only on recovery. When he got injured he was the best low winger in Europe, Real Madrid was looking for him and he imagined everything except to stand still for practically a whole season. The recovery was not and it is not easy, the injury was among the worst that could have happened to him but, now, he is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The same light that, at Sportweek, he and his wife admitted they remembered so clearly when they arrived in Finland, just before the operation. Now Spinazzola is coming back and really hopes it will be the last time. Then, of light, he only wants to see that of the stadiums. See also The message of support from the Colombian National Team to Egan Bernal

March 30 – 12:24

