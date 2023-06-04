Rome – The faces marked by tension. The inevitable thought of not making it. The courage and desire to make an entire city happy. All this, and much more, is Roma-Spezia, the last play of the season. The Giallorossi, fresh from the defeat in the Europa League final, are playing for access to a European cup. The eagles, beaten 0-4 at home by Turin just a week ago, survival in football matters.

The final judge, therefore, will be the green lawn of the Olimpico. But not only. The antennas of the radios and the notifications of the La Spezia smartphones will all be pointed towards the San Siro, where Milan-Hellas Verona he will be another, inescapable member of the commission judging the Spezia season. The possibilities are simple, but quite decisive. If the Ligurians score more points than the Scala, they are safe, and vice versa. In case of equal result, there is a playoff. A game, full of tension, which would be played on Sunday 11 June in a facility yet to be determined. And which, specifically, can only bring the memory back to 2007, when in a heart-pounding double challenge Do Prado’s Spezia won the play-out and condemned Verona inside the C.

Everything is ready, the actors are all in their places. For the last game of the championship Leonardo Semplici confirms the 3-5-2. In front of Zoet, on the field in place of the bruised Dragowski, there is another pillar not at the best of strength like Ethan Ampadu. With him, to guard the eagle area, the now usual Wisniewski and Nikolaou. In midfield, space for a complementary trio made up of Esposito, Zurkowski and Bouarabia, assisted on the outside by Amian and Reca. Finally, the Gyasi – Nzola duo confirmed in attack.

Roma, coached by Foti for the occasion given the disqualification of Josè Mourinho, he responded with a 3-4-2-1 that takes into account the fatigue accumulated in the Europa League final. In front of Svilar, a surprise between the yellow and red posts, Celik, Smalling and Mancini took to the field. El Shaarawy and Zalewski preside over the wings, while in the center of the field order and maneuver are entrusted to the feet of Cristante and Bove. Finally, Dybala and Pellegrini have the task of launching the offensive actions of the lone striker Belotti.