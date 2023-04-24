“He hit me from behind and I found myself on the ground, face forward, he started touching me but didn’t speak then he stole my cell phone and purse”: a 20-year-old Spanish tourist was attacked yesterday morning at dawn in via Marsala, in the Termini Station area, while he was returning to the holiday home he had booked for a short stay in Rome.

She was alone when she met her assailant, a man dressed entirely in black and with his face covered, who started touching her private parts, then snatched her personal items from her hand and ran away. The police arrived quickly on the spot, the 118 staff spoke to the girl, who in addition to the shock did not suffer any injuries and did not need to be transferred to hospital.

Just ten days ago two young foreigners in Piazza Indipendenza committed an armed robbery against two Americans, they were tracked down and arrested. This time, for now, the assailant managed to escape. Should he be traced and identified he could be arrested for sexual assault and robbery. The residents and traders of the area around the Station are increasingly resigned.