José Mourinho returns to deal with the problems of the infirmary. In fact, Ola Solbakken will miss the next two league matches with Udinese and Atalanta, but the break for the Giallorossi striker risks being longer. After the injury sustained against Turin, the Swede underwent instrumental tests which highlighted the dislocation of his left shoulder. The same that had forced the offensive winger to have surgery during last summer (when he was still playing for Bodo Glimt) and to remain out for about two months. This time, however, the player has chosen not to undergo surgery and to follow conservative therapy. Recovery times are not certain and will be established by Roma’s medical staff as the days go by.

TOWARDS FEYENOORD

Solbakken’s stop, at least in the immediate term, does not upset the Special One’s plans. Not having been included in the UEFA list, the number 18 would not have been able to take the field in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals scheduled for Thursday against Feyenoord. On the other hand, both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Roger Ibanez will return to De Kuip from the 1st minute: against Turin, both had started the match on the bench due to a flu attack (the captain had come on in the second half). There will be no Rick Karsdorp. The Dutchman is in the process of recovering from a meniscus injury and – barring surprises – he should have already concluded his season.