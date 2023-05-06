Home defeat for Bayer Leverkusen in one of the two advances of the 31st day of the Bundesliga. Alonso’s team, Roma’s next opponent in the semi-final match of the Europa League, surrendered 2-1 to Cologne. All goals in the first half, with the brace between the guests by Selke (14′ and 36′) and the momentary equalizer by Adli (28′).