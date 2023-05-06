The next opponents of the Giallorossi in the semifinals of the Europa League defeated in anticipation of the thirty-first day
Home defeat for Bayer Leverkusen in one of the two advances of the 31st day of the Bundesliga. Alonso’s team, Roma’s next opponent in the semi-final match of the Europa League, surrendered 2-1 to Cologne. All goals in the first half, with the brace between the guests by Selke (14′ and 36′) and the momentary equalizer by Adli (28′).
In the other advance, Schalke 04’s away success, which violates Mainz’s ground 3-2 with a brace from Bulter.
May 5th – 11.33pm
