James Featherstone, manager of the English, has arrived in Italy. The defender’s contract extension (expiring) is one of the hot topics for Tiago Pinto, who also aims to keep El Shaarawy

In Trigoria these are hot days on the renewal front. What binds Tiago Pinto the most are the issues related to the future of Stephan El Shaarawy and Chris Smalling, both with their contracts expiring at the end of the season. The club would like to retain both the offensive winger and the centre-back, provided that the players are willing to comply with the club’s policy on signings (there are always the famous Uefa stakes to be respected). In recent weeks, the negotiations have continued under the radar but, in the next few hours, important news could arrive on the future of the English defender.

THE SITUATION — Roma is still awaiting a response from Smalling’s entourage to the two-year renewal proposal, with a slight reduction in salary compared to the 3.5 million seasonal payments currently received. In recent weeks, the player said he was optimistic: “I am very confident about my stay at Roma. I have an option to renew for one year, but I hope to stay for more seasons.” However, no substantial news followed Smalling’s honeyed words, at least up to now. Now, however, the matter could come alive. See also F1, Angelo Sticchi Damiani vice president of the FIA

JOURNEY TO THE CAPITAL — Indeed, in the past few hours James Featherstone, manager of the centre, who will turn 34 in November, has landed in the capital. It was the English prosecutor who made his presence in Rome known: a story was published on his Instagram profile with a photo taken a stone’s throw from the Trevi Fountain. So tomorrow could already be the right day to try to reach an agreement with Tiago Pinto.

April 10 – 8.30pm

