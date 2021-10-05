There is no peace for Chris Smalling. The English defender, who came out in the second half of the match against Empoli, underwent tests today which revealed an injury to the right thigh flexor. A stop of at least three weeks is expected. Smalling returned less than a month ago after another muscle injury and played 6 league and cup games. In Serie A, he was the only starter against Empoli, which cost him yet another injury of a troubled year to say the least.