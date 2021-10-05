The British center will be out for at least 3 weeks for a flexor injury. Since last season there have been only 27 appearances in the Giallorossi jersey
There is no peace for Chris Smalling. The English defender, who came out in the second half of the match against Empoli, underwent tests today which revealed an injury to the right thigh flexor. A stop of at least three weeks is expected. Smalling returned less than a month ago after another muscle injury and played 6 league and cup games. In Serie A, he was the only starter against Empoli, which cost him yet another injury of a troubled year to say the least.
Always ko
–
In fact, since the beginning of last season, he has played just 27 games, being practically never available to Fonseca and, now, to Mourinho. Both in the first injury of the season, after the friendly against Casablanca, and in this case, Smalling was injured after a game played at the Olimpico, a stadium that Mourinho often complained about for the field.
