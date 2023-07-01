A human skeleton with a chain was found during some work with an excavator in a park in the Casal Bertone area, in Rome. The excavator in cleaning the land in via Ettore Fieramosca 114, owned by Ferrovie dello Stato, pulled up the skeleton that was inside a drainage channel.

The Carabinieri of the Rome Piazza Dante Company intervened on the spot and then the coroner who, following an inspection, reported that it would be a woman of about 30 years and that presumably the remains would have been in that place for about a year . The skeleton has been transferred to the Department of Forensic Medicine where further investigations will be carried out, including a DNA test.