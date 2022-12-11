The deputy prime minister on the Fidene massacre: “Let’s do as in other EU countries, I have a psychologist daughter, we must be careful to report early symptoms”

”It is a fact that has affected all of us, this morning I immediately spoke to Piantedosi about it and he told me that it was a person who had fired for trivial reasons, linked to condominium issues. He is dealing with a person who had mental imbalances. Perhaps we need to be more careful: if we followed what is done in other parts of the world, where we go to the psychologist. Here you are, I suggest going to psychologists a little morewho are doctors of the mind…” Thus Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, speaking of today’s shooting in Rome at ‘Zona Bianca’ on Retequattro.

“I am the father of a psychologist – underlines Tajani – my daughter tells me that you have to be careful and start from an early age because if there is any mental problem, you already understand it when you are in the developmental age. We are following with great attention and particular checks on people” like the man who caused deaths and injuries today. ”When there are the first symptoms of mental imbalance, let’s report themI also invite families to do so…”.