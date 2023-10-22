Gunshots in the Prenestino neighborhood. Shortly before 6 this morning the residents of via Luigi Gadola were woken up by two gunshots. On the ground, according to what Adnkronos has learned, a 26-year-old Roman, already known to the police because he was involved in an anti-drug operation in Tor Bella Monaca together with 37 other people. The boy was rushed to the Casilino polyclinic for surgery. The carabinieri of via In Selci and Roma Casilina were on site for the investigations, involved in the investigations.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)