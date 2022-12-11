The 57-year-old arrested and held responsible for the shooting in Rome, in the Fidene area, where three women died and four people were injured, shouted “I’ll kill you all”. A witness present at the condominium meeting theater of events told it.

“He was known by everyone, he was a member of the consortium and in the past he had made verbal threats”, explains the woman, who continues: “He entered and fired at the board of directors of the consortium. The weapon jammed at one point and was blocked by some associates who also unlocked the door. I saved myself because – said the woman still in shock – I got under the table and managed to get out of the room on all fours”.