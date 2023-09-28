He allegedly raped the 73-year-old woman he cared for. The incident occurred in Tivoli where a 28-year-old domestic worker from Sri Lanka was arrested by the police for sexual assault. The military intervened in the home of a pensioner who, still in a state of shock, reported that she had been the victim of sexual violence by the young servant.

The woman’s story

The woman said that the 28-year-old, after blocking her, began to harass her heavily, until she was able to free herself and ask for help. The police who intervened on the scene found clear traces of the struggle and the violence committed on the elderly lady. The code red procedure was immediately activated, the victim was interviewed by the police and accompanied to the emergency room of the Tivoli hospital for treatment and necessary investigations.

Arrested

The 28-year-old was arrested, in agreement with the Tivoli public prosecutor’s office, and taken to the Rebibbia prison. Now he is awaiting the validation hearing.

