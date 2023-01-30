Rome, Zaniolo in shock: threatened and chased under the house, the police intervene

Nicolò Zaniolo does not find peace, not even at home: i Giallorossi fansalready angry with the footballer for his desire to leave the club, the fact that he deserted the La Spezia match and did not accept the rich offer from the English side Bournemouth which would allow Roma to buy an important replacement.

Right away after the conclusion of the match that the Rome played and lost to Naples for 2-1, in Casal Palocco a group of ultras gathered under the player’s house, who first posted banners with insultsand then started threatening Zaniolo heavily, in an escalation of anger which ended in a real Chase. The young footballer, frightened, has called there Police, who sent a patrol to the spot to check the situation. At that point the ultras disappeared. The very shaken father joined his son, while the sister and mother took his defense on social networks, also denouncing the constant threats and insults that arrive daily in their private messages.

