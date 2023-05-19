Rome-Seville in the Europa League final. To fight at the ‘Puskas Arena’ in Budapest, in Hungary, will therefore be the teams of José Mourinho and Jose Luis Mendilibar, after yesterday’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen and Allegri’s Juve. The match is set for May 31st. These useful info to try to book, and then buy, a ticket to the finalreported by As Roma.

Read also

GENERAL INFORMATIONS – The first step will be the booking of an access code, which will allow you to finalize the purchase at a later time through the sales portal managed by UEFA. Each access code will allow the purchase of only one ticket.

The Company will monitor this procedure, with a view to repressing any incorrect behavior and respecting the passion of all those who really want to live this dream.

WHEN AND HOW TO RESERVE THE ACCESS CODES – The code booking phase will start at 9:00 on Friday 19 May and will end at 13:00 on Saturday 20 May. When booking, it will be possible to select the category of seat you wish to purchase. The sector displayed on the map is purely indicative: the actual seat will be assigned by UEFA at the end of the seat assignment process.

Only one access code can be reserved for a single operation and up to a total of two codes for a single MYASR account. Each code will entitle you to purchase only one ticket valid for the chosen price category. The access code will be sent to the email address linked to your MYASR account.

Once the access code has been obtained, the ticket can be purchased on the UEFA portal from 1.00 pm on Saturday 20 May until 1.00 pm on Wednesday 24 May.

Tickets will be distributed digitally by UEFA via the special “Uefa Mobile tickets” App by the evening of Friday 26 May. The personal data of the ticket holders (name, surname, date of birth, nationality, telephone number and document) must be communicated to UEFA directly via the App, which will then allow you to activate the ticket and enter the stadium.

PRE-EMPTION – Pre-emption, reserved for holders of Serie A 22/23 season tickets until all available seats for each category assigned to this phase are exhausted, will start at 9:00 on Friday 19 May and end at 16:00 on the same day.

Once you have logged in to your MYASR account, simply log in by entering the PNR code of the 2022/23 season ticket and your date of birth in the appropriate fields.

The reservation of a code for a single operation and up to a maximum total of 2 codes for a single MYASR account will be allowed.

The codes booked in this phase will be sent to subscribers by email by 1.00 pm on Saturday 20 May.

FREE BOOKING – This phase will start at 17:00 on Friday 19 May and will end at 13:00 on Saturday 20 May until all the places available for each category assigned to this phase are filled.

Subscribers to Serie A, Cups and all fans who were unable to secure a reservation in Phase 1 will also be able to participate.

The relative purchase link for this specific phase will be published at 17:00, therefore it is not recommended to connect in advance on the Phase 1 link dedicated to subscribers. In this case, the virtual queue management system will not be able to redirect to the free booking process and the acquired position will therefore not be valid for the purposes of the new opening.

At this stage, simply log in to your MYASR account and access the web booking process by selecting your chosen price category.

It will be possible to reserve a code for a single operation and up to a maximum total of 2 for a single MYASR account.

The codes booked in this phase will be sent by email to applicants by 1.00 pm on Sunday 21 May.