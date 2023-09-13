Who remembers Shpalman from Elio e le Storie Tese? The protagonist of an unforgettable song by the Milanese band really exists.

This is, in fact, the nickname of the strange character who has been leaving excrement in girls’ cars for years in Rome.

The complaint on social media started from a video published on Welcome to favelas in which the voice of one of the unfortunate women can be heard ordering the man to collect the feces he had deposited inside his car. Below the post, in addition to the laughing comments, numerous other testimonies began to arrive.

Apparently this person targets girls who park their cars near a club in the evening. When they return to the car they find the gift on one of the seats.

“It happened to me too, I was with a friend of mine, in 2018 it was around 2 in the morning”, Veronica comments under the post. The woman says that while she was parking the car, a man approached her who she could see in the rear-view mirror. The stranger tries to open the back door for her, but she has time to engage the safety lock before the man succeeds and decides to park elsewhere.

The two friends, after recovering from their fright, get out of the car and go to a nearby place. At the end of the evening they head back towards the car but hear noises behind them. They quicken their pace and get into the car.

“We started to smell something in the car and then realized that it was full of poop, including the seats. We were shocked and never explained what had really happened.”

“Two years ago more or less the same thing happened to me: I found a poop wrapped in a handkerchief on the passenger seat of my car!! I was in the Ostiense area, late at night. I remember very well having closed everything and it always remained a mystery, perhaps now I have finally found the answer”, says another girl.