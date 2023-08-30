Not a day has passed since his arrival, but in Rome, on the Giallorossi side, it is already the “Lukaku effect”. The Belgian’s arrival puts the point on the club’s frantic search for a top-level striker in recent times, and ignites an enthusiasm on the wave of which now everything seems possible. Tiago Pinto himself, a general manager who has not been spared criticism for his too “wait and see” attitude of the last period, has virtually been brought to victory by the Roma people. And now it’s not certain that the Roma transfer market has ended here. In fact, from the day of Ibanez’s farewell, the Giallorossi club let it be known that they would try to sign another central defender, knowing full well that Kumbulla will return in January. So yesterday, perhaps precisely because of the “Lukaku effect” mentioned above, the names of Leonardo Bonucci and Sergio Ramos began to circulate. That is, two bulky “senators” that Juventus and PSG wanted to get rid of.