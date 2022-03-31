A left-footed center-back and a world-class playmaker. Precise identikits come from Trigoria and could lead to Interplayers, the agency that looks after the interests of several Argentine players. Between these Marcos Senesi and Leandro Paredes. For both there were contacts already in January with Feyenord and Psg, but now that they have decided not to renew Pinto, he can seriously return to the office, also counting on the Growth Decree.

DETAILS – Total cost? Thirty million. A meeting between Pinto and the players’ agents would have taken place about 15 days ago to test the ground, but the first dialogues date back to January. If for Sienese there is no hindrance to hiring (under 2 million) for Paredes it is necessary to evaluate the Growth Decree effect given that he receives 7 million per season at Psg where, however, there is an intention to get rid of it, also considering the low seasonal running time.