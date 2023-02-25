The Giallorossi’s opponents in the Europa League were defeated by Zubeldia’s own goal. Castillejo and his companions hadn’t won since November

Good news for Rome. Real Sociedad is in a decidedly negative moment: in Mestalla they lost 1-0 to Valencia, their third defeat, with only one victory, in their last 6 outings between Liga and Copa del Rey. Real Sociedad took to the field after the draw by Atletico Madrid, their greatest rival in the battle for third place which is worth participating in the next well-paid Spanish Super Cup, playing badly and deservedly losing against a desperate team. He remains +1 on Atletico but the sensations are negative.

Valencia hadn't won in La Liga since 10 November and were coming from 6 consecutive defeats between the Copa del Rey and the league, the first two with Gattuso then 3 with Voro, and the last with his third coach of the season, the ex of the club ' Pipo' Baraja. The three points allow Mestalla's team to sleep outside the relegation zone, waiting to see what Getafe and Almeria will do tomorrow.

Training — Imanol Alguacil took the field with this formation: Remiro in post, Barrenetxea, Zubeldia, Le Normand and Diego Rico in defence. Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in the middle, Brais Mendez, Take Cubo and Oyarzabal behind the Norwegian Sorloth.

Own goal — Real clumsy in a far from spectacular first half and went under in the 40th minute for an own goal by Zubeldia who deflected a Samuel Lino cross past Remiro. The Basques got off to a good start in the second half, opened with a great save by Mamardashvili on a left-handed volley by Le Normand, but they dropped quickly: a penalty given and taken away (at the Var) against Valencia and then Remiro’s saves on the former AC Milan player Castillejo and on Jesus Vazquez before a stake by Samuel Lino.

In the interval, Imanol changed right-back, Alex Sola for Barrenetxea, in the 63rd minute left-back, Ahien Muñoz for Diego Rico, and ten minutes later he removed Brais Mendez and Take Kubo (both in shadow) to bring in Illarramendi and Carlos Fernandez. He didn't do anything.

