A negotiation that from arm wrestling seems to have turned into an ideological battle. The protagonists are Roma, Marcos Leonardo – who has become the Giallorossi’s first market target – and Santos. If on the one hand Tiago Pinto and the player seem to have joined forces with the aim of convincing the Brazilian leadership to let go of the center forward (on the conditions dictated by Trigoria), signs continue to arrive from Sao Paulo that are anything but encouraging with respect to the possible white smoke.

If Beltran’s transfer to Fiorentina seemed to have convinced the leaders of Fulvio Bernardini to accelerate decisively on Marcos Leonardo, the declarations of the new Paulista technical coordinator Alexandre Gallo resize – and not a little – the Roma hopes of seeing the 2003 class in the short term yellow and red shirt. During the presentation press conference, the new manager of “Peixe” apparently closed the possibility of letting go of the Brazilian Under-20 star during the current market session: “Santos, under current conditions, will not make this deal. We really want his return to the team, we are talking about a very important player, a pure talent who has done only positive things in this club.”

Continuing the discussion, however, it is Gallo himself who suggests how – under the right conditions – the negotiation with Roma could reopen: “During the last 30 years tell me which star has not been sold by Santos … As a club we are one of the “sellers” most important in the world. We can sell Marcos Leonardo only if there is the possibility of obtaining a great economic advantage and, currently, the president is not comfortable with the proposed financial evaluation”. Words that seem to be aimed more at the top management of Roma than at Santos fans. However, the rest of the speech made by the new manager reassured the public: “We need him right now. There may be a possible negotiation, but for an exit in the year-end window. This is the position of the club. The most important thing is to make him stay because we really need him and the transfer market window is already closed for us.” It doesn’t matter if the player seems to have put his foot down and seems convinced to immediately interrupt his experience in Brazil: “I understand it perfectly. I was an athlete too. I know what he is thinking. We can’t compete financially with any club in Europe but there are times for everything, this is the time to think about Santos.” Clear words, which however do not yet know of total closure to the sale. To convince Santos to let go of one of the most valuable pieces of the squad, however, the Friedkins will have to convince themselves to raise the fixed part of the offer delivered to the Paulista club. Otherwise Tiago Pinto risks having to identify another center forward to hand over to Moutinho to reinforce Roma’s attack and take the place of the injured Abraham. All 9 days before the start of the season. The time for reflection seems to be winding down. In fact, to register Marcos Leonardo, in Trigoria they must hurry and – above all – present an offer considered fair by Santos (at least 15 million of the fixed part plus bonus). A mission that appears increasingly difficult, but not yet impossible. Now the ball is exclusively in the hands of the Friedkins.