Roma make their debut in the 2023-2024 Serie A championship by hosting Salernitana in the match scheduled for the first day at 18.30 today Sunday 20 August. José Mourinho’s Giallorossi field a formation conditioned by the absence of Dybala and Pellegrini. Space for new faces Kristensen, Aouar and Llorente.

“We lost Abraham to an injury at the end of last season and we still haven’t done anything to compensate for this situation. The manager and the club are doing everything possible, I train the players available,” Mourinho said, lamenting the absence of a centre-forward.

The formations:

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Kristensen, Bove, Cristante, Aouar, Zalewski; El Shaarawy, Belotti.

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Fazio, Gyomber, Bradaric; Sambia, L. Coulibaly, M. Coulibaly, Mazzocchi; Kastanos, Candreva; Dia.

The match will be broadcast live exclusively by Dazn. You need to tune in with your smart television on the official Dazn app, or use Playstation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireStick TV or TIMVISION BOX. For Sky and Dazn subscribers, the match will be available on Sky channel 214.