Sousa continued: “Roma’s central players are very strong on high balls, especially on vertical shots. We worked on cuts, we created them, we also created depth by attracting them to the ball. Coulibaly is becoming a really important player: on duels, on advances, on conduction but also on long and short passes, on game changes. Little by little all the players begin to understand that we can have a game that allows us to have control of the opponents through ball possession”.

“The idea, as mentioned at the beginning, is always to win matches. I want to create a culture of victory. The start of the process here was difficult because we needed results, there was a change of mind after the coaching change. I tried to give a simple idea to always have close distances between departments in order to score goals. In this squad there are strong forwards who only need to be served and to do that you need to build from below. At first I couldn’t do it right away, we needed results. Then slowly we realized it was time to change because the results were coming and we could introduce a few more complex concepts into our offensive game,” commented the grenade technician.