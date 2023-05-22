Rome-Salernitana, why the Curva Sud protests: the reason, what happened

Why is Curva Sud protesting? During the first half of the match between Rome and Salernitana at the Stadio Olimpico, the yellow and red Curva stopped cheering, the banners and banners were withdrawn and the flags lowered. The reason? The Fedayn, the historic group of the Curva Sud, have been banned from entering the banner for Roberto Rulli (founder of the group). For this reason, both the curves and the distincts have removed the ‘patches’ and the banners displayed as a symbol of solidarity towards them.

Subsequently the Curva Sud decided to leave the Stadio Olimpico in protest. The decision not to let the banner in would have been taken by the Prati Police Commissioner. Solidarity was also expressed by the Salernitana fans, who arrived en masse in Rome. In fact, during the interval the players from Campania sang chants for Roberto Rulli.