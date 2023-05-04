A booty of 200 thousand euros following an armed robbery in broad daylight in the Appio district of Rome. Two bandits, one with a wig and mustache, and the other with a hood pulled over his face, broke into a post office. The episode took place yesterday, May 3, at 2 pm in the post office in via Arrigo Davila. A scene from a crime film, with the criminals who entered the office and immediately drew their guns.

What causes the most discussion, however, as the Professione Reporter website points out, is the failure to communicate the fact to journalists by the Police Headquarters. A consequence among other things of the provisions of the so-called Cartabia law. To report the news, through its sources, is the Messenger. About twenty people were present inside the post office.

The robbers forced the hostages to lie down on the ground and throw away their mobile phones so that no one could call for help. The coup lasted about twenty minutes. The two made the ‘blitz’ when one of the safes was open. They were evidently professionals of acts of the kind and they certainly must have studied the plan well in advance with inspections in front of the office.

The police arrived at the scene with several crews. Checkpoints have been set up, but they have not given the desired result. Bandits have reportedly carried out similar heists in other areas of the city in the past. The agents acquired the images of the Post Office cameras. And those of the others present in the area will be analysed: they could have framed the two before they covered their faces. It seems that the hostages would have spoken in good Italian.

Il Messaggero also reports some direct testimonies: “I was absolutely frightened – says an old woman who was at the post office to collect her pension – I found myself threatened by these armed people. I walk with a cane due to hip problems. They wanted me to lie down on the floor. I felt crazy pain in my joints. The time of the coup seemed to me to never end”. “I was accompanying my mother – says a man – when I heard: ‘Everyone stop, this is a robbery’. I turned around and saw two armed and disguised individuals. I was so scared.”