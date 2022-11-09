The Grande Raccordo Anulare From Rome it is a fast road where, however, motorists have to deal with the traffic and the continuos slowdowns. In recent days, the GRA has been blocked again by “Latest Generation” environmentalists, which blocked the circulation of one of the carriageways of the A90 with enraged motorists. These “green” occupations are continuous and increasingly frequent in several points of the Grande Raccordo Anulare.

Circulation block of the Rome ring road

The traffic block on the Rome ring road it is increasingly common in the traffic bulletin of the capital. The accidents and traffic caused by the large number of cars on the A90 were not enough; in the last period the GRA has been targeted by theLast Generation environmental association.

Anger of motorists against the latest generation on GRA

The activists in their protest physically occupy the roadway and ask the government to immediately stop the use of coal and oil in energy production. Their protests are always accompanied by the banner ‘No gas No coal ‘.

Protest ring road Rome blocked motorists

Latest Generation defines their protest as “non-violent”, but unleashes thewrath of motorists blocked on the Grande Raccordo Anulare. Usually the occupation lasts a little over an hour, or until the intervention takes place Police which takes the environmentalists into account and takes them off the road.

The problem of the protest of Last generation always concentrates in the morning, at about 8.00 in full rush hour, with many people traveling along the GRA to reach the place of workFiumicino Airport or even worse the hospitalsperhaps starting from outside Rome.

Last Generation activist block on the East Ring Road

The protest more than shedding light on environmental problems unleashes the anger of those who suffer itas a group of guys arbitrarily decide to deny rights to other peoplesuch as going to work, reaching home or loved ones.

Environmental blockade on the Grande Raccordo Anulare

Any form of demonstration is legitimate, but when it infringes the rights of others it approaches terrorism.

Why environmentalists are bucking the GRA in Rome

The latest generation environmentalists block the GRA in Rome to draw the attention of public opinion to climate changes and above all to ask for it stop using coal and gods fossil fuels.

Environmental scientist to activists on the GRA: come and work with me …

In particular, they ask the government led by Giorgia Meloni to stop immediately reopening of coal plants decommissioned and cancel the project new drilling for the research and extraction of natural gas, as well as to proceed immediately to a increase in solar and wind energy of at least 20GW.

Verdi against the historic car fair in Padua

Protests against the latest generation cars, in addition to Rome, were also recorded in Padua on November 1, 2022 on the occasion of the rally American historic vehicles at the Padua fair, during the three days “Everyone at the fair”.

Activists block the gathering of American historic cars in Padua

Also on this occasion, three activists barred the access gate to the parade of vintage cars, sitting on the ground and holding hands. The block was removed only with the intervention of the police who escorted the activists to the police station.

Last Generation who am I?

Last generation is a group of self-styled environmentalists, the Italian offshoot of groups Extinction Rebellion And Just Stop Oil of the United Kingdom, which on 3 July 2022 also attempted to terminate the Formula 1 British GP. Their protests against fossil fuels stem from the movement of Friday For Future inspired by Greta Thunberg. These are extreme movements that in addition to implementing roadblocks vandalize works of art.

The latest generation activists vandalizing Van Gogh’s painting in Rome

In fact, the youngsters of the Latest Generation also distinguished themselves for thevandal attack to the framework of Van Gogh “The sower” exposed to Bonaparte Palace. The activists, after throwing the vegetable puree on the work, fortunately protected by a glass, also stuck to the wall and shouted slogans against the use of coal and climate change.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 News news

👉 Accident news

👉 Electric car accidents

👉 Auto fires news

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the Forum And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK