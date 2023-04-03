With the victory in Mondovì, the team from the capital closes a triumphant season. According to councilor Onorato, the Viale Tiziano facility will be available from September

Roma Volley Club returns to A1 after a year in purgatory. He does it in the best possible way, bringing home an Italian Cup of A2 (without suffering defeats), closing the regular season in first place with a clear score and only three sets lost and with two days to spare in the promotion pool. Yesterday in Mondovì coach Cuccarini’s girls beat the hosts 3-1, but the joy is the greatest joy to see the Giallorossi team again in the top division. “It was an extraordinary year – Giuseppe Cuccarini comments enthusiastically – and we certainly have to thank the club for what it has done. The girls were amazing and so were the staff. I’m very happy because the team, with a technical rate that is certainly indisputable, as well as winning has always played well. People have only seen the victories but we know what we had to give at every training session and in the gym to get to this result”.

The captain — Also for the captain Marta Bechis the emotion is very strong: “We are very happy to have reached this splendid goal. Being the captain of this team is an important responsibility and has a certain effect, because Rome is the capital and has a strong sounding board. This victory is good for all sport in Rome”. She then adds: “I am very happy to have achieved the promotion here in Piedmont which is my land”. A festive city, an apotheosis of emotions that involves all the sports enthusiasts of the capital. Impressive numbers those of the Wolves, also considering the not easy start to this season in terms of sponsors, the need to play matches at the Guidonia arena and the obligation to change mentality to rise from its ashes like the Arabian phoenix. The Giallorossi did it very well, supported by a management that has always put the Roma Volley Club project in first place, rolling up their sleeves and making sacrifices, then repaid by a triumphant year. See also Juanfer Quintero's Junior continues to sink: now he is the last in the League

The future — For the next season there will be several novelties, starting from the new “home” of the capitoline which will be the sports hall in Piazza Apollodoro. Finally a city facility with about 3,500 seats available, in order to have the public in total support of the team. “Thanks to the resources we have allocated and the constant monitoring of the progress of the construction site, in September available to the Roman professional teams of volleyball, basketball, contact sports and more – says the councilor for sport, major events, tourism and fashion of Rome Capital Alessandro Onorato-. I am confident that the reopening of this facility, which has made the history of Roman and national sport, and the successes of the Roma Volleyball girls will drive the entire city sports movement. By activating a virtuous circuit that will restore certainties to the companies that are ready to invest to bring the Roman teams back to the top flight of the various disciplines”. Congratulations and an invitation to the Giallorossi: “Congratulations to the girls and to the club, which was able to create a healthy, cohesive and determined group up to victory. Finally Rome returns to have a team at the top of national volleyball, as it should be for the capital. We look forward to seeing you on the Campidoglio to celebrate this well-deserved success together”. See also Italy to scream, Poland knockout at home! It is the fourth world championship after 24 years

The project — But that’s not enough. For Rome, volleyball will be at the center of a major project to support the entire volleyball community. An attempt will be made to involve the base much more, with the Roman and Lazio volleyball clubs as protagonists together with the Roma Volley Club of a synergy, doing together various activities on the taraflex. “The important thing is to make people understand that we don’t want to take players away from anyone, but on the contrary we want to allow each club to promote itself and volleyball using the A1 team as a driving force”, explains the marketing and communication manager of Rome Andrea Ceccarelli. He continues: ”We truly believe in the Roma brand, to the point of creating a column where we tell the visiting fans about the city, the unknown corners. Volleyball is a sport where it is easy to create aggregation of families and young people. We try to bring visiting fans not only to watch the match, but to spend the weekend in Rome to enjoy its beauty”. Among other innovations, a new app will be launched, greater interaction will be created during the week through digital tools to bring more audiences to attend matches and the launch of NFTs is planned. An attempt will also be made to increase collaboration between high-level Roman clubs in various sports disciplines. The team of Mele and dg Mignemi can therefore relax and think about the future. The season will end with the away match in Busto Arsizio on 8 April and the tribute match at home against Trento on 16 April. See also Tigres enters the bid for Fernando Gorriarán

