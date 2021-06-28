A journey back in time 43 years. That’s what Rome is doing these days, for the filming of Outside night, Marco Bellocchio’s film on the Moro kidnapping, starring Fabrizio Gifuni, Margherita Buy and Toni Servillo.

On the morning of June 24, the residents and tourists who looked out in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere found it upset: a yellow telephone booth, one of those in use until the early Eighties, the sign for the Taxi station (today cars do not can access the square), the electoral posters of the PCI and Lotta Continua, while a bar has been completely re-furnished and an ice cream parlor has even been rebuilt.

During the day in front of the basilica (scene of many films, including Criminal novel, since a boss of the Banda della Magliana was killed right there) there are vintage cars, strictly yellow taxis, motorbikes and mopeds and a green minibus. Extras dressed as friars and nuns wait, while the scenographers put the finishing touches on the posters attached to the specially relocated gazebos, the streets are blocked. The first take is beaten around 2 pm and shooting continues throughout the day to reconstruct the movements that took place – between the Quirinale and the Vatican – during the days of the imprisonment of the secretary of the Christian Democrats.

The set is dismantled in the evening to move, Monday 28, to via Michelangelo Caetani, where the body of Aldo Moro was found – on the recommendation of the Red Brigades to an assistant of Moro – in the trunk of a red Renault 4. In via Caetani, about 150 meters from both the historic headquarters of the Italian Communist Party and from Piazza del Gesù where the Christian Democrats were located, the police and Carabinieri cars in use in the seventies and an ambulance car appeared. to reconstruct the scene of the tragic epilogue of 9 May 1978.

Marco Bellocchio – who will receive the Palme d’Or of honor at the Cannes Film Festival – was born in 1939 and on 15 July celebrates his 56-year career with the release of the documentary in cinemas. Marx can wait, dedicated to the twin brother who committed suicide in 1968.

It is the second time that the director of Fists in his pockets deals with the Moro kidnapping: the first was in 2003 with the dystopian Good morning night, shot from the point of view of the kidnappers (it was taken from the memoirs of a Brigadier) in which Roberto Herlitzka was the Christian Democrat leader while Giulio Bosetti was Paul VI.

In the Rai series in three episodes that will be broadcast in 2022, however, the focus shifts to what happened outside the terrorists’ lair. The filming of the fiction began in April in Rome, to move to Ariccia on 1 June and now return to Rome. Margherita Buy plays the role of Eleonora Moro while Toni Servillo is Pope Paul VI.

Also for Fabrizio Gifuni it is the second film on Aldo Moro: the Roman actor had in fact played the statesman nine years ago, in Novel of a massacre by Marco Tullio Giordana, dedicated to the attack on Piazza Fontana.

On the other hand Gifuni has Christian Democracy in his blood: his father Gaetano, who died in 2018, was minister of the Fanfani government and secretary general of the Presidency of the Republic until 2006. Fabrizio himself played Alcide De Gasperi in the fiction by Liliana Cavani in 2005 and Paolo VI in that by Fabrizio Costa in 2008.

He is the second actor to take on the role of Aldo Moro twice: the first was Gian Maria Volonté, who had ventured into a mimetic interpretation in the sarcastic and prophetic Todo Modo by Elio Petri, released in 1976: a real trial of the Christian Democrats in which “The President” was killed in the final scene. Ten years later Volonté had been the protagonist of The Moro case by Giuseppe Ferrara.