Here Italian politics could have been born. Or politics in general, if we pay attention to the extreme idea of ​​survival that governs the ability to manage the limited capacity that constitutes power. The most famous conspiracy and assassination in history was carried out in this place —with the permission of JFK—, to the syncopated rhythm of the 23 stab wounds that Julius Caesar’s collaborators inflicted on him on the morning of the Ides of March. The episode precipitated the end of the long Roman republican stage and the beginning of the empire established by his nephew and heir, Caesar Augustus, after winning the civil war against Mark Antony in the 1st century BC. A pivotal moment —also for literature, film and theater— that for centuries remained buried in the subsoil of modern Rome and which, in recent decades, had been abandoned and home to a huge colony of cats. Now, 2,067 years after that incident, it can be visited.

The City Council of Rome has just inaugurated the remodeling of the archaeological site of Largo Argentina. One of those many places in this city that, inexplicably, remain for years in a semi-abandoned state and that are little Rosetta stones to decipher a part of the history of the West. It is an area with four sacred temples from the Republican era —the period before Augustus and little documented— that emerged with excavations for the construction of a new neighborhood in 1926-29. When the ruins appeared, the Italian state, headed by Benito Mussolini at the time, decided to stop the work at that point and preserve them. The strange thing about this site is that the temples that are preserved from ancient Rome were reused as churches, whereas here three of the four that are preserved in elevation are not. “And that they have remained like this is almost a miracle,” explains the superintendent of Cultural Assets of Rome, Claudio Parisi.

Image showing a general view of the Largo di Torre Argentina on October 11, 2012 in central Rome. It is the exact spot among the ancient ruins where the Roman general Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC. GABRIEL BOUYS (AFP via Getty Images)

A walkway now allows you to walk through the ruins at the height of the original pavement that was used at the time: about 20 meters below the current level. “That is one of the great values ​​of this intervention, because it allows us to observe many details such as the superposition of the planes. The different materials also speak of those periods that in some places go from the 2nd century BC to the end of the 1st”, insists Parisi, while pointing out the place that attracts all eyes in this site.

The four temples of the site hide in the background what was the Theater of Pompey, the place of the crime. “That was the wall that closed the classroom of Pompey’s theater where the Roman Senate was to meet that day. We are sure that this is the case because the sources of the time tell us that there were latrines on the sides. We know that he was assassinated at the foot of the statue of Pompey. [una vez su enemigo]. Caesar had received bad omens, but he decided to go anyway, to his misfortune. A bad fate shared by Calpurnia, his wife, who had had a premonitory dream that night, which, fundamentally, saw the scene that later took place. It is assumed that the dictator took the warning into account, since his wife was not very given to this type of superstitious fabrication. I doubt. But he went ahead with his plans. “You only have to be afraid of fear,” he proclaimed as he headed to the slaughterhouse.

The Curia of Pompey the Great (106 to 48 BC) was an almost square building, measuring 24 by 27 meters at the base, where the Senate met during the Roman Republic. It was located next to the so-called Pompey Theater and was linked to it by a portico. The place was presided over by a large statue of Pompey (106-48 BC). The official Senate, the curia, is being remodeled at that time by the will of Julius Caesar himself. So that morning of March 15, he and his senators met in the place where the recovered deposit is today. There he was attacked, first by Servilio Casca, who grazed him with his dagger in the neck. Then, by about thirty more senators and conspirators, including Marco Junio ​​Bruto (whose mother was a lover of Julius Caesar). Hence the famous phrase: “Tu quoque, Brute, fillii mi! (You too, Brutus, my son!).

Recreation of the death of Julio César in Largo Argentina in March 2016. Pacific Press (LightRocket via Getty Images)

The plot to assassinate Caesar was successful, but its consequences were exactly the opposite of what the assassins intended. A classic also in current politics. Rome never regained its freedom and the dictator’s adoptive son, Octavio, established an imperial monarchy under the name of Augustus. Historian Mary Beard explains in her book SPQR (Criticism) that those Ides of March —on the 15th— were the culmination of a period during which Rome experienced “a progressive degeneration of the political process and a succession of atrocities that for centuries populated the imagination of the Romans.”

The Largo Argentina site is now one of the key places to understand the history of Rome. But this was the case only after the luxury brand Bulgari paid for the restoration of the Trinità dei Monti staircase and there was part of the patronage left over that they decided to invest in opening it to the public. With that million euros, the conditioning of an area as amazing as the fact that it had not been rehabilitated before was undertaken. Parisi shrugged at the incredulous question and recalled that there are some 230 archaeological sites in Rome alone. In a city where the unit of measurement is the century, there is not always time or money for everything.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT